This Week at The Broad: Ye Be Looking For Adventure?

Sponsored by

Remember when you were a kid and your idea of fun was a cardboard tube? You can turn it into a baseball bat, a lightsaber, or even a makeshift telescope in search of buried treasure. With Memorial Day on the horizon, we want you to find your inner kid as we’re going to set our sails on a high-sea journey for adventure!

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES is the fifth film starring the unpredictable Captain Jack Sparrow. Javier Bardem joins the star-studded cast as one of the most menacing villains you will see this summer as the evil (and dead) Captain Salazar. In honor of this new release we have a brand new rum cocktail called Yo Ho Ho And A…you get the rest.

ALIEN: COVENANT, A QUIET PASSION, and GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2. are all doing so well that we are giving them another week at the theater.

We know that many of you are excited about the return of Twin Peaks to television. We are too. So with David Lynch returning to the spotlight now is precisely the right moment to dig deeper with the new documentary DAVID LYNCH: THE ART LIFE, opening next week. Covering the director’s life prior to his first feature ERASERHEAD, it is an insightful look at a man who treasures mystery perhaps more than anything else.

For those of you who love some of our more adventurous programming such as $2 Tuesdays (returning in August!) we have three films that are right up your darkened alley. The Russian sci-fi film STALKER and the mind-bending hallucinogenic ICAROS: A VISION will be playing this June. In July we will be bringing you FUNERAL PARADE OF ROSES, a Japanese take on Oedipus Rex featuring drag queens and fuzz guitars.

SHOWTIMES

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2

Friday – Monday, Thursday: 10:45 AM 1:30 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

Tuesday – Wednesday: 1:30 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

A QUIET PASSION

Friday – Monday: 11:00 AM 1:35 PM 4:10 PM 6:45 PM 9:20 PM

Tuesday – Wednesday: 1:35 PM 4:10 PM 6:45 PM 9:20 PM

Thursday: 1:35 PM 4:10 PM 6:45 PM 9:20 PM

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES

Friday – Monday: 11:10 AM 1:50 PM 4:30 PM 7:10 PM 9:50 PM

Tuesday – Wednesday: 1:50 PM 4:30 PM 7:10 PM 9:50 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM 11:10 AM 1:50 PM 4:30 PM 7:10 PM 9:50 PM

ALIEN: COVENANT

Friday – Monday, Thursday: 11:35 AM 2:10 PM 4:45 PM 7:20 PM 9:55 PM

Tuesday – Wednesday: 2:10 PM 4:45 PM 7:20 PM 9:55 PM

TICKETS

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!

The Broad Theater

636 N. Broad Street

New Orleans, LA 70119

504-218-1008