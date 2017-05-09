‘The Dark Side’: New Orleans Volunteer Orchestra to perform music from Star Wars, Fantasia

New Orleans Volunteer Orchestra will present their last concert of the season, “The Dark Side”, featuring the 70-piece orchestra performing music from Star Wars and Fantasia, as well as two special guest soloists.

The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at St. Charles Ave Baptist Church, located at 7100 St. Charles Ave. It will feature two soloists: Ryan Pride, Marimba, and Rachael Levine, Cello.

General admission is $10, and Student/Military tickets a $8. To buy tickets, visit NOVO’s website here. Join the event on Facebook here.