‘The Dark Side’: New Orleans Volunteer Orchestra to perform music from Star Wars, Fantasia
May 092017
New Orleans Volunteer Orchestra will present their last concert of the season, “The Dark Side”, featuring the 70-piece orchestra performing music from Star Wars and Fantasia, as well as two special guest soloists.
The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at St. Charles Ave Baptist Church, located at 7100 St. Charles Ave. It will feature two soloists: Ryan Pride, Marimba, and Rachael Levine, Cello.
General admission is $10, and Student/Military tickets a $8. To buy tickets, visit NOVO’s website here. Join the event on Facebook here.