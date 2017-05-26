Teen wounded by gunfire in Central City, polic say

A teenager walking on Freret Street in Central City was wounded when gunfire broke out Thursday evening, and another man had his bag taken from him during a dispute on Washington Avenue, New Orleans police said.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, May 25, a 14-year-old boy was walking with a friend in the 2800 block of Freret Street (near Washington Avenue) when they heard gunshots, according to the initial NOPD report. He realized he had been shot in the leg, and he was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, the report states.

At almost the same time about a block away, a man in his 50s got into an argument with 60-year-old Emery Thompson near the corner of Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street, according to the report in that case. Thompson stole a bag from the other man and ran off, but police found and arrested him shortly afterward, the report in that case states.

Further details were not immediately available in either incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.