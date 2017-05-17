Suspect sought after breaking into South Claiborne business through ceiling

New Orleans police have identified a suspect who allegedly broke into a South Claiborne Avenue business through the ceiling last month, and they are hoping the public can help locate him.

Calvin Jones, 47, is wanted in connection with the April 17 burglary of a business in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue, according to a NOPD news release. Police responding to a burglary alarm shortly before 1 a.m. found the ceiling damaged with a green water hose dangling from it, clothing and shoes strewn about the store, and the rear door left open, according to the report.

“Surveillance video of the incident showed an unknown black male enter the business through the ceiling, eventually employing a water hose in an attempt to climb down, but was seen falling through the ceiling,” the report states. “The burglar alarm was then activated, at which time the suspect unsuccessfully attempted to climb back through the roof and then unsuccessfully attempted to break the interior glass of the business. The suspect then exited the business through a rear door and fled the scene.”

Jones was later identified as the burglar, the report states. Anyone who can help find him is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.