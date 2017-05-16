Suspect sought in Annunciation home burglaries

New Orleans police have identified a suspect in two residential burglaries on Annunciation Street in April, and they are hoping the public can help locate him.

Jawain Robinson, 22, broke into home on the 3900 block of Annunciation on April 21 and 24, according to a NOPD news release.

“Windows were broken to gain entry into both residences and game system components, clothing and a suitcase were stolen,” the report states.

Anyone who can help locate Robinson is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.