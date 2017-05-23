Suspect arrested after Baronne Street robbery attempt; man robbed of bicycle at gunpoint on Broadway, police say

A suspect was arrested after trying to rob two people at gunpoint Monday night on Baronne Street, and another man was robbed of his bicycle at gunpoint on Broadway Street a few hours afterward, New Orleans police said.

Around 11:40 p.m. Monday, May 22, two men — one in his 30s, and one in his 20s — were walking in the 1300 block of Baronne (about a block up from the overpass) when a stranger asked them for change, then pulled a gun on them, according to a NOPD news report. They ran, and a suspect — identified as 44-year-old Cleveland Carter — was arrested soon afterward, according to the report.

Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, a man in his 20s was near Broadway and Hampson when he was confronted by four assailants, one of whom pointed a gun at him, the report in that case states. They took the victim’s bicycle and left with it, the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.