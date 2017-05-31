Six robbery incidents reported around Uptown over Memorial Day weekend, police say

Four robberies at gunpoint and two snatch-and-grab robberies were reported around the Garden District and Central City areas over the Memorial Day weekend, New Orleans police said.

Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, May 26, three women in in their 30s were in the 1900 block of Prytania Street (near St. Mary Street) when they were confronted by a man “with a bandana tied around the lower part of his face,” according to the report in that case. “The subject produced a gun and demanded all of their bags. The victims complied and the perpetrator fled.”

Also on Friday, another woman in her 30s was in the 1200 block of Delachaise Street (near Camp Street) when she was approached from behind by an armed man who demanded her purse, according to the report in that case (which was taken the following morning). “The victim refused and a struggled ensued,” the report states. “The subject took the victim’s purse and fled in a dark gray four-door vehicle.”

Shortly after noon on Saturday, three women in their 20s were in the 1100 block of Philip Street (near Magazine Street) when they were confronted by an armed man who took their purses at gunpoint.

Around 8:15 a.m. Monday, a man in his 50s was in the 2500 block of Washington Avenue (near Freret Street) when a man hit him in the face with a gun, then took his belongings, the report in that case states.

Around 7:25 p.m., a woman in her 20s was in the 1700 block of St. Charles Avenue (near Euterpe Street) when a stranger “rode up on a bike and snatched the victim’s coat off her head,” the report in that case states. “A witness flagged the victim down and helped the victim chase the subject. They chased the subject to an abandoned house where they lost him.”

Finally, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man in his 60s was near South Galvez Street and Jackson Avenue when a stranger “grabbed his cane, drug him down the street, went through his pockets and fled,” the report in that case states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information in any of the above cases is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.