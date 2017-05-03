Robbery on Broadway, home invasion on Zimpel likely tied to similar cases on Pine, police say

A group of associated suspects is likely behind not only an armed robbery on Broadway Street and a home invasion on Zimpel Street earlier this week, but also a previous pair of similar cases at a home on Pine Street, New Orleans police said.

In the Broadway Street case, a resident of a home in the 2000 block had some Xanax pills she was trying to sell, and made contact by text message with a prospective buyer, said Lt. Kendrick Allen of the NOPD Second District.

“She texted him that she was going to leave the door unlock and to come in,” Allen said. “He came in the residence and the guy, along with two other black males, came in the residence, put a semiautomatic to her head, and demanded the money and the pills.”

They took 17 pills and about $800 in cash and left, police said.

About 15 minutes later, people in a home in the 7900 block of Zimpel Street “heard a loud bang” and three armed men entered the house, the report states. They took $680 in cash from a dresser, and while the suspects were masked, they otherwise fit the description of the Broadway perpetrators, Allen said.

“Based on this information, we pretty much know that it’s going to be the same group,” Allen said.

Investigators have a developed a suspect in the Broadway case, and he is known from previous encounters with police to have ties to their suspect in two subsequent robberies at a home on Pine Street in April, Allen said. In each of those cases, on April 3 and 11, a resident was at the home on Pine when armed men barged in, demanded drugs and money, and then left with some of his belongings, police said at the time.

“We know that they do hang together,” Allen said of the suspects in the Broadway and Pine cases. “This has been an ongoing thing with them up there in the Loyola-Tulane area with some of the students.”

The investigation into the case is progressing rapidly, Allen said. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.