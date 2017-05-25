Police open investigation into child-rape case from 1999

New Orleans police have opened an investigation into a report that a woman was raped nearly two decades ago when she was a child, authorities said.

The victim is a 25-year-old woman, and she was “sexually assaulted in 1999 by a known male,” according to the initial NOPD report.

“The victim advised police that she lives in another state, but the sexual assaults occurred when she was living with a relative and the subject on General Taylor Street,” said NOPD spokeswoman Ambria Washington.

The investigation is classified as an aggravated rape, which carries a minimum sentence of life in prison under Louisiana law.

The report was taken Wednesday afternoon on General Taylor Street, according to the initial NOPD report.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.