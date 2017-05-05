On O.C. Haley, Casa Borrega presents Cinco de Mayo street party (and a brief history lesson)

Casa Borrega restaurant will start its annual Cinco de Mayo block party on O.C. Haley at 4 p.m. today with Latin-influenced electronic music, followed by Fredy Omar later in the evening. The restaurant’s owners also took the opportunity to remind party-goers of the celebration’s roots in Mexican history.

Casa Borrega is at 1719 O.C. Haley Boulevard. Read the full announcement about the event from co-owner Linda Stone below:

Casa Borrega will host its free Annual Cinco de Mayo Street Party on Friday, May 5, 2017, from 4-11pm. This is the largest Cinco Fiesta in the region featuring:

DJ Sin Promesas (No Promises) 4:30pm : DJ SIN PROMESAS (NO PROMISES) has toured nationally with her electronics project DOLCE and is currently a DJ at WTUL. Expect a mix of dance music from Latin America that includes underground electronic artists, pop music and everything in between.

Fredy Omar Con Su Banda 7:30pm: Legendary Latin crooner Fredy Omar, former "Latin King of Frenchman Street," will have his only appearance during Jazz Fest at Casa Borrega.

The origins of Cinco de Mayo, one of the United States’ favorite ethnic festivals, are often misunderstood. The date is commonly thought to be Mexico’s Independence Day or the anniversary of the Mexican Revolution. In reality, Cinco de Mayo is the date that Mexico achieved victory over French troops at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

In an attempt to expand its influence over the American continent, France took advantage of the United States’ preoccupation with its own Civil War to invade Mexico. The French General in charge, Charles Latrille de Lorencez, sent a telegram to Napoleon stating,

We are so superior to the Mexicans in race, organization, discipline, morality and ethics that I pledge to you my Emperor, on the lives of the 6,000 soldiers, that I now own Mexico.

Led by Mexican General Ignacia Zaragoza, the 2,000 Mexican soldiers were joined by hundreds of Indian farmers wielding their scythes. When the French finally retreated they had lost nearly 500 soldiers to less than 100 Mexicans killed. This great moral victory for Mexico is celebrated at Cinco de Mayo.

Some may see parallels between Lorencez’ comments and anti-immigrant sentiments worldwide. However, politics and xenophobia aside, Cinco de Mayo is a joyous celebration of Latin heritage, a day in which we can rejoice in small achievements and hopes for the future.

Casa Borrega will be open all day for business. Beginning at 4pm music and dancing will begin on the lot next door.

Food and drink specials including carnitas, tamales, tostadas and Casa Borrega’s famous margaritas will be available at the outdoor event.

Casa Borrega is a Mexican Restaurant and Latin Cultural Center at 1719 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, 504-427-0654. It is a showcase of recycled building materials and creative reuse, as well as an anchor in the redevelopment of historic Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. Casa Borrega also supports many community organizations, hosting fundraisers and cultural events.

For more information see: https://casaborrega.com or https://www.facebook.com/casaborrega.