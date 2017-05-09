NOPD arrests three for university-area home invasions

As a result of detectives’ investigation into a string of university-area aggravated burglaries and armed robberies, New Orleans Police have arrested Kevin Callens (DOB: 05/24/1995), Jeremy Magee (DOB: 3/16/1996) and Reggie Parkerinson (DOB: 4/19/1994).

The first incident occurred on April 3, 2017, in the 900 block of Pine Street. The victim reported that at approximately 3:30 a.m., two armed black males entered his residence and demanded money. One of the suspects struck the victim on the head with a firearm and they fled with the victim’s wallet, cell phone and $800 in cash.

A similar incident happened at the same location on April 11, 2017. The second victim reported that at approximately 1:45 a.m., three unknown black males kicked in his front door and demanded money. One of the perpetrators was armed with a handgun, and when the victim told the suspects that he didn’t have any cash, he was struck in the face with the butt of the gun. The suspects fled the scene after taking the victim’s computer and iPhone.

On May 2, 2017, at approximately 12:40 a.m., a woman reported that three men entered her residence in the 2000 block of Broadway and robbed her at gunpoint, taking narcotics and $800 in cash.

Approximately 20 minutes later, two men in an apartment in the 7900 block of Zimple Street reported that an armed black male entered the residence and demanded money. When one of the victims stated he did not have any cash, the armed perpetrator took the victim’s computer and a small safe. The suspect then took $800 in cash from the second victim and struck him in the head with the gun as he exited. Neither victim saw the other two suspects inside the residence but observed three males fleeing the scene.

The same night, the next door neighbor of the two victims on Zimple told police that he discovered his wallet and laptop computer were missing from his living room table. He stated that he did not see anyone enter or leave his apartment.

Subsequent investigation led detectives to identify Callens, Magee, and Parkerinson as suspects in these incidents and arrest warrants were issued.

On May 2, 2017, in a joint operation with the Tactical Intelligence Gathering and Enforcement Response (TIGER) unit and Second District officers, all three suspects were apprehended in the 4000 block of Tulane Avenue and placed under arrest. Officers also confiscated a stolen Glock semi-automatic handgun.

The investigation is ongoing and one additional suspect is still being sought. NOPD has identified James “CL” King (DOB: 1-13-98) as a possible participant in two of the aggravated burglaries.

If you have information about any of these incidents please contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.