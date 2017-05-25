New Orleans Recreation Department pools to open next week

May 252017
The New Orleans Recreation Department will open its summer aquatics season next week with the opening of pools across the city.
Standard hours for pools are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. from 6 p.m. on Sundays. Locations for pools in the Uptown are below with exceptions to the hours.
- Whitney Young pool at 6500 Magazine Street (opens at 8 a.m. on weekdays).
- Harrell pool at 2202 Leonidas Street (closed on Sundays).
- A.L. Davis pool at 2600 LaSalle Street.
- Lyons Center pool at 624 Louisiana Avenue (opens at 8 a.m. on weekdays).
- Rosenwald pool at 1120 South Broad Street.
- Taylor pool at 2600 South Roman Street (closed on Sundays).