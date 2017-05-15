Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV at Jackson Avenue, police say

A motorcyclist driving up Jackson Avenue crashed into an SUV at a Central City intersection Sunday morning, throwing the motorcyclist from his bike and killing him, according to a NOPD news release.

The crash took place around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, May 14, at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and South Derbigny Street, according to a NOPD news release.

“Investigators discovered that a male operating a green-and-black Triumph motorcycle was traveling on Jackson Avenue toward its intersection with South Derbigby Street at what was determined to be a high rate of speed,” the report states. “At the same time, a black Chevrolet SUV was crossing the intersection along South Derbigny Street. The motorcycle operator failed to stop, at which time the motorcycle struck the SUV and the operator was ejected.”

The motorcyclist, who “was not wearing any protective gear” at the time of the crash, was taken to the hospital, and pronounced dead there, the report states.

The SUV driver was not harmed in the crash, the report states. The investigation is ongoing, but no charges have been filed against the SUV driver, the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call Traffic Fatality Investigator Anthony Pontiff at 658-6215.