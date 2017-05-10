Man wounded in Danneel Street shooting, police say

A man in his 20s was wounded by gunfire that broke out Tuesday afternoon near Harmony and Danneel streets in Central City, New Orleans police said.

The victim was walking near the intersection shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, when gunfire erupted from a white vehicle nearby, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The victim started running and realized he had been shot,” the report states. “He was transported to a local hospital by private conveyance.”

The victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the hand, said NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.