Man with gun, heroin arrested after chase through Hollygrove, police say

A man found to be carrying a gun with bags of heroin in his car was arrested late last week after leading police on a chase through the Hollygrove area, New Orleans police said.

Robert L. Hawkins, 28, is charged with possession of heroin and possession of a firearm with narcotics after his arrest Thursday, April 27, police said. Police initially tried to stop his vehicle in the Hollygrove neighborhood, but he drove to South Carrollton before trying unsuccessfully to escape on foot, police said.

