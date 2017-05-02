Man with gun, heroin arrested after chase through Hollygrove, police say

Robert L. Hawkins, 28, is charged with possession of heroin and possession of a firearm with narcotics after his arrest Thursday, April 27, police said. Police initially tried to stop his vehicle in the Hollygrove neighborhood, but he drove to South Carrollton before trying unsuccessfully to escape on foot, police said.
On April 27, 2017, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Second District officers Damien Gaines and Jason Jorgenson observed a silver Ford Explorer disregard a stop sign at the intersection of Palm and Joliet streets. The vehicle then continued at a high rate of speed toward South Carrollton Avenue before turning into a parking lot of the 3500 block of South Carrollton.
The officers followed the vehicle and observed an unknown black male, later identified as Hawkins, exit the vehicle and begin running with a black handgun in his right hand. Officer Jorgenson drove the police vehicle to the end of the parking lot in an effort to block Hawkins’ path. Hawkins turned and ran along the sidewalk in the opposite direction, and Officer Jorgenson then exited the police vehicle and began to pursue him on foot. Hawkins ran back to the silver Explorer and entered it from the driver side.
Officer Jorgenson approached the vehicle from the passenger side with his gun drawn, and ordered Hawkins to drop his weapon and turn off the vehicle. Officer Gaines approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and extracted Hawkins, placing him in handcuffs.
Hawkins stated that he did not have a firearm so Officer Jorgenson retraced the path Hawkins took when he fled from the officers. The officer then retrieved a black Taurus PT40 semi-automatic handgun from a trash can located on the sidewalk Hawkins used when fleeing from the officers.
Officer Gaines performed a search of the vehicle and observed, in plain view, several clear plastic bags containing an off-white substance on top of the vehicle’s center console. Inside the console he observed a marijuana grinder and a blue plastic bag containing synthetic marijuana.
Hawkins was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I CDS (heroin) and illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics.
