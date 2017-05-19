Man slams girlfriend to ground, stabs her with screwdriver, police say

New Orleans police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man who allegedly slammed his girlfriend’s head to the ground at an Uptown intersection and then stabbed her with a screwdriver, authorities said.

The man — identified as 39-year-old Percy Smith — “threw something” at his girlfriend’s truck shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, May 18, near the corner of South Claiborne Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the initial NOPD report. The woman, who is also in her late 30s, got out of the truck and “a physical altercation ensued,” the report states.

“The boyfriend threw her to the ground, banged her head on the ground and pulled out a screwdriver,” the report states. “The victim was stabbed twice and she drove herself to a local hospital.”

Smith is now wanted on an arrest warrant, according to the report, but had been booked into the Orleans Parish Jail as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.