Man robbed of Camaro at gunpoint, police say

A man was robbed of his Chevrolet Camaro at gunpoint early Saturday morning a few blocks from the corner of Washington and St. Charles avenues, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, pulled over to the side of the road around 1 a.m. Saturday, May 13, and an unknown man knocked on his window, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The subject produced a gun and demanded the victim get out,” the report states. “The victim complied and the perpetrator took the victim’s chain from around his neck and fled in the victim’s red 2001 Chevy Camaro.”

The Camaro has Florida license plate FLAWL3S, the report states.

The initial police report listed the location of the carjacking as the corner of Carondelet and Sixth Streets, but the NOPD online crime maps place it about two blocks away at Washington and Dryades.

Police also responded to three snatch-and-grab type robberies around the Uptown area over the weekend.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, a man in his 40s was in the 2700 block of Napoleon when 38-year-old Eugene Weathers “grabbed the victim and reached into his pockets, taking a cell phone and car keys,” the report states. Weathers was arrested afterward, the report states.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a woman in her 60s was taken photos of someone she thought “looked suspicious” in the 8200 block of Oak Street, but he grabbed her phone and rode off on a bicycle, the report in that case states.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, a woman in her 20s was in the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue when a stranger demanded her purse, the report in that case states. She handed it over, and he left towards Tchoupitoulas, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available in the above cases. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.