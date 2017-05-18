Man robbed at gunpoint on Pritchard Place, police say

A man was robbed of his wallet at gunpoint Wednesday evening on Pritchard Place in Carrollton, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his late 40s, was in the 8500 block of Pritchard Place (near Joliet Street) shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, when a man with a gun confronted him, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The subject demanded the victim’s keys and wallet,” the report states. “The victim complied and the perpetrator fled with $500 in cash.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.