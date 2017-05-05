Man charged with possession of gun after domestic-abuse conviction, police say

A man found with a gun during a traffic stop Thursday in Hollygrove was arrested and charged under a state law prohibiting possession of a firearm by anyone convicted of domestic abuse, New Orleans police said.

Dwayne Davis, 47, faces multiple other charges after his encounter with NOPD Second District officers at the corner of Oleander and Joliet streets on Thursday evening, according to a NOPD news release.

See the full NOPD news release below: