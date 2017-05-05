Man charged with possession of gun after domestic-abuse conviction, police say

Dwayne Davis, 47, faces multiple other charges after his encounter with NOPD Second District officers at the corner of Oleander and Joliet streets on Thursday evening, according to a NOPD news release.
See the full NOPD news release below:
NOPD Second District’s Task Force officers arrested Dwayne Davis (DOB: 12-10-69) after he tried to flee the scene during a traffic stop.
The incident happened on Thursday, May 4, 2017. At around 8:30 p.m., Second District officer Russell Gary and officer Jason Jorgenson conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Oleander Street and Joliet Street. The driver, later identified as Dwayne Davis, pulled to the side but immediately exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene.
Officer Gary then started to apprehend Davis but began to struggle with him while both officers gave him commands. Officer Jorgenson then deployed his taser, striking Davis. However, officers continued to struggle with Davis forcing officer Jorgenson to apply a second cycle from his taser. The officers were then able to handcuff Davis without further incident.
Through further investigation, Officer Gary discovered a black Beretta 9mm semi-automatic handgun from the passenger side of Davis’ vehicle. Davis was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm of carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer.
If you have any other valuable information on this subject, please contact any Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.