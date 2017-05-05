Man carjacked at gunpoint on Willow Street, police say

A man sitting in his car on Willow Street was carjacked at gunpoint by two assailants in ski masks, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was sitting in his car in the 7900 block of Willow (near Fern Street) around shortly after 10 p.m., when two men in ski masks approached, according to the initial NOPD report.

“One of the subjects pointed a gun at the victim’s face and demanded he get out of the vehicle,” the report states. “The victim complied and the subjects fled in the victim’s white 2017 Nissan Altima, license #201AJN.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.