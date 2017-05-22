Gunman robs couple of cash, forces them to give him a ride in Carrollton, police say

An armed robber ordered a couple into their home to get cash for him, then forced them to drive him at gunpoint to another location a few blocks away in Carrollton early Sunday morning, one of four armed robberies around the Uptown area over the weekend, New Orleans police said.

A man in his 20s was getting into his car in the 8300 block of Palm Street around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, May 21, when a man with a black semi-automatic handgun accosted him, according to a NOPD report.

“The gunman then forced the victim and his wife, who was standing on the porch of the home, to go back into their residence and retrieve money for him,” the report states. “After giving him the cash, the victims were forced to drive the gunman to the intersection of Leonidas and Oleander, where he exited the vehicle and fled the scene.”

The gunman was described as a thin 5-foot-10 black man in his early 30s with short hair, a dark skin tone and a thin mustache, wearing green shorts and a white T-shirt.

Three other armed robberies were reported on Saturday and Sunday evenings, according to NOPD reports:

Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a man in his 20s had his wallet taken at gunpoint at St. Charles and Josephine, according to the report in that case.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, a man in his 30s was robbed at gunpoint of his phone and wallet in the 1500 block of Euterpe, that report states.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a man in his 40s was “jumped” by four assailants who took $1 and a half pack of cigarettes from him at Felicity and Magnolia Streets, the report in that case states.

Anyone with information in any of the above cases is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.