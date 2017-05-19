Brass ‘N Glass event to support arts programming at YAYA

YAYA Arts Center will host Brass ‘N Glass, a free event that will showcase student work and feature live music by the Panorama Brass Band and art for sale. The event takes place 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 19 (tonight) at YAYA, 3322 LaSalle Street.

Brass ‘N Glass is free to attend and family-friendly. The event supports YAYA’s free arts programming for New Orleans area youth through its Goblet Grab—guests purchase a handmade glass cup and enjoy complimentary drinks for the evening.

A special auction of collaborative work by Giles Bettison & the YAYAs will also be held to support the glass studio.

For more information, visit yayainc.com.