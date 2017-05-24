Armed robbery on Belfast; home invasion on Colapissa; police arrest three in robbery of cyclist on Broadway

A woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint on Belfast Street and a man was robbed by an intruder at his front door Tuesday night on Colapissa, while officers arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the robbery of a cyclist on Broadway Street on Tuesday morning.

A woman in her 30s told police that she was in the 8500 block of Belfast Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, May 21, when she was confronted by a stranger wielding a 9-mm handgun, according to the initial NOPD report. He demanded her money and keys, and after she gave him $50 in cash, he left on Belfast Street toward Joliet, the report in that case states.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, a man in his 50s was entering his home in the 8800 block of Collapissa Street when an attacker pushed him through the door, drew a semi-automatic handgun and demanded his money, according to the report in that case.

“The victim stated he did not have any and the subject went through his pockets and several drawers,” the report states. “The subject then took some electric power tools and fled.”

Also on Tuesday, officers arrested three of four people believed to have been involved in the robbery of a bicyclist on Broadway Street that morning.

The victim had been riding his bicycle around 1:30 a.m. near Broadway and Hampson when three or four people blocked him and pointed a gun at him, according to a NOPD report in the case.

“The subjects then began shouting unknown statements at the victim while pointing the gun at him,” the report states. “The victim gave the suspects his bicycle and started running toward St. Charles Avenue where he was helped by a good Samaritan.”

The victim contacted Tulane University police, and an officer with that department soon spotted three suspects matching their description on Palmetto Street, the report states. After a brief chase, police arrested all three at the Palmetto Apartments.

Dakota Banks, 18, and two juveniles were all charged with armed robbery with a firearm, and investigators are still looking for the fourth person involved.

NOPD Second District officers credited with assisting in the chase and the arrest were J. Castelin, J. Slade, T. Clark, R. Valley, Sgt. C. Neely, C. Lacey and Detective A. Wiedman, the report notes.