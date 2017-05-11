Armed robber beats victim on Dominican Street, police say

A man in his early 30s was robbed at gunpoint and beaten by his assailant Wednesday morning on Dominican Street, New Orleans police said.

The victim was in the 7600 block of Dominican (near Hillary Street) around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, when he was confronted by a man with a handgun who demanded his belongings, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The perpetrator then struck the victim and took the victim’s property,” the report states. “The perpetrator fled the location and the victim was transported to an area hospital by EMS.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.