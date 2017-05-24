Advertiser: It’s a Bloomin’ Deal at Midway Pizza!

What’s New at Midway on Freret?

Free parking &

$3 late night slices!

We now provide 2 hours of free parking, day or night!

Simply:

Park in the Bloomin’Deals lot at 4645 Freret St. Follow the pay to park instructions Show validation receipt to your server for reimbursement

Also introducing the Late Night Slice

Get a $3 slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza or $5 for a slice + PBR Tall Boy every Friday & Saturday from 10pm-12am.

Visit midwaypizzanola.com and see why people #dontdisthedeepdish!

Midway Pizza

4725 Freret Street

(504) 322-2815

midwaypizzanola.com