Advertiser: It’s a Bloomin’ Deal at Midway Pizza!

What’s New at Midway on Freret?

Free parking &
$3 late night slices!

We now provide 2 hours of free parking, day or night!

Simply:

  1. Park in the Bloomin’Deals lot at 4645 Freret St.
  2. Follow the pay to park instructions
  3. Show validation receipt to your server for reimbursement

Also introducing the Late Night Slice

Get a $3 slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza or $5 for a slice + PBR Tall Boy every Friday & Saturday from 10pm-12am.

Visit midwaypizzanola.com and see why people #dontdisthedeepdish!

Midway Pizza
4725 Freret Street
(504) 322-2815
midwaypizzanola.com