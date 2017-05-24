Advertiser: It’s a Bloomin’ Deal at Midway Pizza!

May 242017
What’s New at Midway on Freret?
Free parking &
$3 late night slices!
We now provide 2 hours of free parking, day or night!
Simply:
- Park in the Bloomin’Deals lot at 4645 Freret St.
- Follow the pay to park instructions
- Show validation receipt to your server for reimbursement
Also introducing the Late Night Slice
Get a $3 slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza or $5 for a slice + PBR Tall Boy every Friday & Saturday from 10pm-12am.
Visit midwaypizzanola.com and see why people #dontdisthedeepdish!
Midway Pizza
4725 Freret Street
(504) 322-2815
midwaypizzanola.com