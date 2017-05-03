Advertiser: Free Wellness Forum presents diagnostic Thermal Imaging technology
For its monthly Wellness Forum, Unity of New Orleans Spiritual Center will present Clinical Thermographer Carolyn Olson to talk about Digital Infrared Thermal Imaging (DITI).
The free one-hour presentation, which is open to the public, begins at 9:30 a.m., Sunday, May 7. Unity is located at 3722 St. Charles Ave.
Digital Infrared Thermal Imaging is a painless, non-invasive diagnosis technique that can spot a number of bodily diseases and injuries by detecting the source of inflammation.
While it is impossible to get a CAT scan or MRI without pre-existing symptoms, thermal imagery can be used either to create a baseline or to detect abnormalities.
“General digestive problems, for example, can be caused by any one of several organs. A thermogram can pinpoint the abnormality, showing for example that the liver is not functioning properly,” said Olson, a Certified Clinical Thermographer.
An infrared scanning device converts infrared radiation from the skin into electrical impulses visualized in color on a monitor. Since a normal body has a high degree of thermal symmetry, subtle abnormal temperature changes can be easily identified. The digitized images are stored on a computer and can be electronically sent to a healthcare professional for further interpretation and diagnosis.
Unity of New Orleans Spiritual Center
3722 St. Charles Ave.
(504) 899-3390
www.unityneworleans.org