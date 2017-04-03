Workshop to discuss Uptown locations for New Orleans bike share programs

The city of New Orleans will host a workshop Wednesday evening to discuss where stations for the new bike-sharing program should be placed in the Lower Garden District and Central City.

This fall, the city is placing 700 custom-designed bicycles at an estimated 70 stations around the city, with a built-in lock keeping them secure until a rider with an account card “hires” the bike. Officials are seeking neighborhood input on specific locations for the stations, and will hold one such discussion session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Peoples Health New Orleans Jazz Market at 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

For more information, see the announcement below: