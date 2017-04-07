Workers robbed at gunpoint on Misteltoe Street, police say

Two men working on a vacant home on Mistletoe Street in Hollygrove were robbed of their wallets at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, New Orleans police said.

The victims, one man in his 50s and the other in his 40s, were working inside a house near Mistletoe and Oleander streets around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, April 7, when they were confronted by a heavyset man with a gun, according to the initial NOPD report. He ordered them to the ground, demanded their wallets and then left the house, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.