Victim identified in fatal shooting on Freret Street

The victim in last week’s fatal shooting on Freret Street in the Milan neighborhood has been identified as a 26-year-old man, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner.

Kelvin Stevenson, 26, died of gunshot wounds following the shooting Wednesday, April 12, in the 3700 block of Freret Street, according to Coroner Jeffrey Rouse’s office. Stevenson was found in the driver’s seat of a white, four-door Acura parked in the block, and he died after being taken to the hospital, police said at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.