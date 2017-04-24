Two robberies reported an hour apart near South Claiborne, police say

One man was robbed of a gun near South Claiborne Avenue late Sunday night, and another man was robbed of his belongings farther up the Claiborne corridor an hour later, New Orleans police said.

Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, April 23, a man in his late 20s was with a male acquaintance near Martin Luther King and South Claiborne Avenue, when they were confronted by an armed man demanding money, according to a NOPD news release.

“The victim stated he had no money to give,” the report states. “The male acquaintance took the victim’s gun and both subjects fled the location.”

Around 12:55 a.m. Monday, a man in his late 40s was was in his vehicle in the 4100 block of South Claiborne when an armed man confronted him, the report in that case states. The gunman forced the victim to lie down on his seat, then took his wallet and keys before leaving, the report states.

Sunday’s robberies were preceded by a case Saturday night in the 3700 block of South Prieur, according to weekend crime reports. A 19-year-old woman was inside a home with a male acquaintance around 10 p.m. when he pulled a gun and demanded her purse and phone, the report states. She handed it over, and escaped from the house while he was going through her purse, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.