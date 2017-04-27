Two injured in Thalia Street shooting, police say

Two men were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in the 2100 block of Thalia, New Orleans police said.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, a gunman opened fire from behind a garbage can in the 2100 block of Thalia Street (near South Saratoga), according to the initial NOPD report. Two men were injured, one in his 20s and one in his 40s, the report states.

“Both victims were transported to the hospital, listed in stable condition,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.