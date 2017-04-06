This Week at The Broad: Frank Dux for Deux Bucks

Sponsored by

In the somewhat lean film landscape in April, it is our mission to bring you the type of film screenings that you used to always read about happening in other cities. $2 Tuesday continues next week with the immortal martial arts classic BLOODSPORT. If you agree with us that all films are better with Jean-Claude Van Damme in them, then we expect to see you next Tuesday evening. $2 drink specials will be served as well for your responsible enjoyment.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, GET OUT, RAW, and GHOST IN THE SHELL all remain at our theater this week. We are excited to keep our entire lineup on screen so that you don’t have to miss out on one of the most eclectic collection of films you’ll find in any movie theater in this state.

Do you like cats? We know that you do, which is why so many of you saw KEDI during its original run at the theater. This week, we’re bringing it back for a return engagement so you can fall in love with the cats of Istanbul all over again.

DONNIE DARKO is one of those dorm room classics that got passed around from DVD rack to DVD rack back in the early days of this century. We feel as though it needs to be experienced on a big screen with a rocking sound system so we’ve joined many theaters around the US and UK in bringing this film back with a brand new restoration in honor of it’s 15th anniversary. We’re also playing the film on 4/19 & 4/20 so that you may experience the film in any way that you see fit. Just don’t forget to hail the Uber.

SHOWTIMES

GET OUT

Friday – Sunday: 5:00 AM 12:00 PM 2:30 PM 5:00 PM 7:25 PM 9:45 PM

Monday & Wednesday: 2:30 PM 5:00 PM 7:25 PM 9:45 PM

Tuesday: 2:30 PM 5:00 PM 7:25 PM 9:20 PM

Thursday: 12:00 PM 2:30 PM 5:00 PM 7:25 PM 9:45 PM

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Friday – Sunday: 11:00 AM 1:35 PM 4:10 PM 6:45 PM 9:20 PM

Monday & Wednesday: 1:35 PM 4:10 PM 6:45 PM 9:20 PM

Tuesday: 1:35 PM 4:10 PM 6:45 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM 1:35 PM 4:10 PM 7:15 PM 9:20 PM

RAW

Friday – Sunday: 11:00 AM 1:10 PM 5:30 PM 7:40 PM 9:55 PM

Monday & Wednesday: 1:10 PM 5:30 PM 7:40 PM 9:55 PM

Tuesday: 1:10 PM 5:30 PM 7:40 PM 9:55 PM

Thursday: 1:25 PM 5:15 PM 9:55 PM

GHOST IN THE SHELL

Friday – Sunday: 11:30 AM 2:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Monday & Wednesday: 2:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Tuesday: 2:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM 11:30 AM 2:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM

KEDI

Friday – Sunday: 3:20 PM

Monday & Wednesday: 3:20 PM

Tuesday: 3:20 PM

Thursday: 3:30 PM

BLOODSPORT

Tuesday: 9:45 PM

TICKETS

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!