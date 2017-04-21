Suspects arrested in Spruce Street armed robbery, Family Dollar cash grab

A teenager has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery earlier this month on Spruce Street, and another man was arrested after allegedly grabbing cash out of the register of a Family Dollar store on South Carrollton, New Orleans police said.

Travon Johnson, 18, is charged in connection with an April 13 armed robbery in the 7800 block of Spruce Street, in which the victim was unloading his 2002 Ford Explorer around 6:30 a.m. when an armed man pointed a gun at his face, took his keys and drove off, police said at the time.

Officers in the Fifth District spotted the stolen Explorer driving in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue four days later and stopped it, according to NOPD reports. The victim was able to identify one of the occupants of the vehicle as the person who took it from him, and Johnson was arrested on charges of armed robbery, illegal possession of a gun by a convicted felon and illegal possession of stolen property, the report states.

In a separate case, 36-year-old John Kentrell Brown was identified as the man who grabbed cash out of the register at the Family Dollar store at 3612 South Carrollton on April 16, police said. He had asked for change, waited for the register to open for another customer and then grabbed $300 in cash, although the cashier tried to prevent him from taking it by biting his arm, police have said.

After detectives received an anonymous tip identifying the suspect as Brown, a field training officer and a recruit stopped a man matching his description in the Third District, the report states. He was identified and arrested on the warrant, the report states.

Anyone with additional information in these cases is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective.