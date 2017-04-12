Man killed in shooting at Freret and Peniston, police say

A man was shot to death Wednesday evening near Freret and Peniston streets in the Milan neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The shooting had one male victim, NOPD spokeswoman Ambria Washington said shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.