Pine Street home targeted by armed intruders in second robbery a week later, police say

A home on Pine Street where a resident was robbed at gunpoint by four intruders last week was targeted again by a group of three gunmen overnight, New Orleans police said Tuesday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, a 21-year-old man was sitting in his bedroom in the 900 block of Pine Street (between Burthe and Freret streets) “when he heard banging at the door and the front door immediately being kicked in,” according to the initial NOPD report. Three assailants came into his bedroom, one with a gun who was demanding “money and drugs,” the report states.

“The victim advised he didn’t have anything at which time the other two subjects ransacked the room,” the report states. “The armed subject again demanded money and struck the victim under his left eye with the butt of his gun. The subjects fled the location in possession of the victim’s iPhone and Apple MacBook Pro.”

A similar home invasion was reported around 3 p.m. Monday, March 3. That incident took place at the same house as Tuesday morning’s case, confirmed NOPD spokeswoman Dawne Massey.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.