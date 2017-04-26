Nude, confused woman found under overpass prompts rape investigation, police say

The discovery of a naked, confused woman walking around near the overpass at the edge of the Lower Garden and Central Business districts this weekend has prompted a rape investigation, New Orleans police said.

Shortly 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, a passer-by spotted the 27-year-old victim walking naked near Calliope and Camp streets, according to police reports.

“The victim’s speech was nonsensical,” the report states. “Officers relocated her to a local hospital where she was placed on psychological hold. The victim stated she was sexually assaulted but had no recollection of the incident.”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.