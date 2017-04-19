Man shot on Danneel Street, police say

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon on Danneel Street at the edge of Central City, New Orleans police said.

The shooting took place at Danneel and Toledano streets, said NOPD spokeswoman Dawne Massey around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

“The initial report states there is one male victim,” Massey said. “No further details are available at this time.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.