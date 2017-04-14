Man robbed of vehicle at gunpoint on Spruce Street; pedestrian robbed on South Jefferson Davis Parkway

One man was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint early Thursday morning, and a teen walking on South Jefferson Davis Parkway was robbed of his belongings that evening, New Orleans police said.

Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, a man in his 40s was getting his things out of his vehicle in the 7800 block of Spruce Street (near Burdette Street) when he was confronted by a man with a gun, according to the initial NOPD report. The gunman took the victim’s vehicle and left, the report states.

Shortly before 11 p.m., an 18-year-old was walking in the 1000 block of South Jefferson Davis Parkway when a man approached him “implying a weapon,” according to the report in that case. “The subject demanded the victim’s backpack, watch and cellphone,” the report states. “The victim complied and the subject fled on foot west on S. Genois St towards Washington.”

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.