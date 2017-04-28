Man asks for directions on St. Charles Avenue, gets robbed, police say

A man who stopped to ask for directions on St. Charles Avenue early Friday morning was robbed of his belongings by a group of assailants, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his late 30s, was walking on St. Charles near Calliope Street around 3:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, when he asked a stranger for directions, according to the initial NOPD report. The person he asked began walking with him, and four other people appeared, the report states.

“The subject that walked with him searched the victim’s pockets while another subject made him take off his shoes,” the report states. “All of the subjects fled with the victim’s wallet, two cell phones and cash.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.