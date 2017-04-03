LaToya Cantrell’s website confirms candidacy for mayor, opening District B field

City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell has formally embarked upon her campaign for mayor of New Orleans, her website now confirms, which will leave her District B seat open.

Cantrell’s website (latoyacantrell.com) now solicits donations for “LaToya’s campaign for Mayor of New Orleans,” as it highlights her leadership in Broadmoor’s recovery, her career on the City Council, and the disparities she sees between post-Katrina growth and the neighborhoods it hasn’t reached. Meanwhile, Cantrell has also begun accepting $5,000 donations for the seat — whereas she would have been limited to $2,500 donations for a council seat, according to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate, who first uncovered the changes to Cantrell’s website late Friday morning.

At least three names are already in the ring for Cantrell’s District B seat. Two prospective candidates — former Zulu king Jay Banks and former Orleans Parish School Board member Seth Bloom — had said they would consider running if Cantrell vacates the seat, and urban planner Eric Johnson had said he would run regardless.