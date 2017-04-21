Holocaust survivor to speak at annual Memorial Program

Holocaust survivor Martin Weiss will share his story at the Yom HaShoah community-wide Holocaust Memorial Program on Sunday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the New Orleans Jewish Community Center, 5342 St. Charles Avenue. The annual memorial program remembers and honors local survivors while educating the public about the horrors of the Nazi regime and teaching the importance of tolerance.

The evening is free and open to the public.

Mr. Weiss immigrated to America in 1946, having survived the Munkacs ghetto and forced labor at multiple concentration camps including Mauthausen and Auschwitz-Birkenau. Now living in the Washington D.C. area, he has been an active volunteer at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum for nearly twenty years. During the program, Mr. Weiss will share his experiences through a conversation with Dr. Sarah Cramsey, a Professor of Practice in the Jewish Studies Department at Tulane University.

Additionally, the 12th annual Holocaust Educator of the Year award will be presented to Mandeville High School history teachers Christy Nelson and Nichole Sidlovsky for the outstanding work they have done integrating Holocaust education into their curriculum through the creation of a virtual Holocaust museum. High school delegates selected for the Anti-Defamation League Donald R. Mintz Youth Leadership Mission to Washington D.C., also will be recognized.

A dessert reception will follow the memorial program. Commemorative photographs and memorabilia from the war will be on display in the JCC lobby, as will the American Bar Association’s highly acclaimed exhibit, “Lawyers Without Rights: Jewish Lawyers in Germany Under the Third Reich.”