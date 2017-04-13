Health Department hosts community conversation on climate change

The Gulf Coast Center for Law and Policy, in partnership with the New Orleans Health Department, will host community conversations on climate change, where public health advocates and educators will talk about the negative impacts of climate change in the community and discuss solutions and prevention techniques.

The talk takes place in Central City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Ashé Cultural Arts Center, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. The event is free and open to the public.

Refreshments will be provided. Child care services and non-English translators available upon request. To RSVP to one or more of these talks, click the preferred link below:

New Orleans East and Gentilly (April 15)

7th Ward, Treme, and St. Roch (April 22)

Central City (May 27)