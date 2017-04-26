Gunman takes woman’s purse after struggle, man beaten in robbery attempt at edge of Garden District

A woman was robbed of her purse at gunpoint despite struggling with her assailant Monday night at the edge of the Garden District, and a man was beaten in a robbery attempt a block away 24 hours later, New Orleans police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, April 24, a woman in her 40s was confronted by a man with a handgun in the 1700 block of Toledano Street (near Carondelet), according to the initial NOPD report.

“The subject demanded the victim’s property and she attempted to flee,” the report states. “There was a scuffle and the perpetrator managed to take the victim’s purse.”

At the same time Tuesday night, a man in his 30s was at Eighth and Carondelet streets when a stranger asked for a cigarette, the report in that case states. The victim shared a cigarette, and the stranger demanded cash and became violent, the report states.

“The subject beat the victim and then cut him with an unknown object,” the report states.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, the report states.

In an unrelated investigation, police with the Violent Offenders Warrant Squad arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with two armed robberies in recent months in the Hollygrove-Gert Town areas, police said. The first robbery he is charged in took place Dec. 6, 2016, at Joliet and Edinburgh streets, and the second was March 1 in the 7600 block of Earhart Boulevard, the report states.

The teen was arrested Friday, April 21, in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road in New Orleans East, reports state.