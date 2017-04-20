Eric Johnson formally announces run for District B seat on City Council

Dr. Eric Johnson, a native New Orleanian who started a career in urban development as an aide to City Councilman Jim Singleton and has since worked in major cities around the country, made a formal announcement Thursday of his candidacy for the District B seat on the City Council that will be vacated by LaToya Cantrell’s run for mayor.

Johnson planned to announce his candidacy at a private fundraiser Thursday evening, according to his campaign.

Read the text of his announcement below:

Johnson is president of Urban Regeneration Advisors, an urban development firm, dedicated to providing the public, private and non-profit sectors with the tools, knowledge and strategies to develop and implement solutions to pressing urban and economic development issues. His interest in public service and policy began as a legislative aide to former City Councilman, Jim Singleton. Eric served as Director of Public Safety and Special Projects for the New Orleans Downtown Development District where he managed the NOPD contract and established the Downtown Hospitality Ranger program. After completing his Master’s Degree in Public Administration, Eric was selected as a Presidential Management Fellow. He worked with government policy makers at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). He is currently working with the Central City Housing Development Corporation to put the organization on solid footing to help realize its mission of supporting affordable housing. Johnson stated, “New Orleans is a city of neighborhoods, each rightfully proud of what makes it unique. But each neighborhood also has unique challenges. As the city continues to revitalize post Katrina and deal with surging crime and other quality of life issues, I have decided to offer my skills and knowledge to the citizens of District B to develop real solutions to these complex problems. As an urban planner, I know how to solve problems. Specifically, I will focus on our shared values to build partnerships to create safe communities, great schools, improve infrastructure and maximize our resources to help our community reach its full potential.” Eric is a native New Orleanian. He is a graduate of W.L. Cohen Senior High School where he was an All District, All Metro basketball player. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and a minor in Criminal Justice from Washburn University and a Master’s in Public Administration from Minnesota State University. He earned his PhD in Urban Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Delaware. Eric is also an alumnus of the Harvard University Graduate School of Design and the Harvard JFK School of Government. He is a certified Economic Development Finance Professional. Eric and his wife, Franna, are the proud parents of a five-year-old son.

Johnson will face political organizer Timothy David Ray, who has also recently begun campaigning recently. Other possible candidates for the District B seat are former Zulu king Jay Banks, who has said he is “99 percent” of the way toward formally announcing his candidacy, and Seth Bloom, who said he will make his own announcement soon as well.