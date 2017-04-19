‘Concert for the Coast’ aims to raise coastal land loss awareness on Earth Day

Restore the Mississippi River Delta, a coalition of several organizations, will present “Concert for the Coast” to help raise awareness about Louisiana’s coastal land loss crisis and the critical projects available to restore the coast.

Hosted by actor-comedian Harry Shearer and featuring local celebrities and musicians, Concert for the Coast will take place on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Jazz and Heritage Center, 1225 North Rampart Street.

The concert will feature performances by New Orleans “Superjam” band Dragon Smoke, Grammy-nominated Cajun band Lost Bayou Ramblers, and Mardi Gras Indians and brass band Voices of a Nation. Top Chef Fan Favorite and Louisiana native Chef Isaac Toups will also be on site cooking local dishes.

More from Restore the Mississippi River Delta Coalition: