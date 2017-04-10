Central City apartment building catches fire, but no injuries reported

A four-unit apartment building on South Salcedo Street caught fire over the weekend, but no one was injured and New Orleans firefighters were able to keep the blaze contained to the apartment where it started, authorities said.

Heavy smoke in the sky in the area of Washington Avenue and Earhart Boulevard was noticed by the firefighters on Engine 16 shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and they found it coming from a two-story brick apartment building at 1308 South Salcedo Street, according to a New Orleans Fire Department news release. Based on the amount of fire coming from the top right unit in the building — and the potential that residents might be home for the weekend and trapped inside — the firefighters radioed for backup and began to battle the blaze.

A total of 17 NOFD units with 42 personnel managed to keep the blaze contained to the apartment where it started, and they brought it under control by 2:50 p.m., the report states. Three of the four units in the buiding were occupied, but no one was injured and two of those three units suffered only minor smoke damage, the report states.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.