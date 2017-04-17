Armed robberies reported on Valmont, Clara streets, police say

Back-to-back armed robberies were reported Friday evening on Valmont and Clara streets, New Orleans police said.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, a man in his mid-20s was walking in the 2500 block of Valmont Street when someone grabbed him by the neck from behind and pointed a black revolver at him, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The subject demanded the victim’s property,” the report states. “The victim complied and the subject fled in a newer model red 4-door Hyundai on Valmont towards the river in possession of the victim’s wallet and backpack.”

About 8:50 p.m., two women in their 20s were walking in the 5100 block of Clara Street when a man grabbed one of them and pointed a black-and-silver pistol at them, ordering them to the ground, the report in that case states.

“The subject demanded the victims’ property and the victims complied,” the report states. “The subject fled on foot on Clara towards Valmont in possession of a cellphone and purse.”

Further details have not been made available in either robbery. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

Also on Friday night, a woman was injured in a shooting at a family gathering at Third and Clara streets in Central City, according to NOPD reports. A white two-door vehicle passed on Third Street shortly before 7:45 p.m. and opened fire, injuring a woman in her 30s, the report states.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment, the report states. Anyone with information in the shooting is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.