Advertiser: New Orleans Spartans FC to host competitive youth team tryouts

Tryouts for New Orleans Spartans FC, a competitive youth soccer club, are being held now through June to fill teams for the 2017-2018 season.

New Orleans Spartans FC (NOSFC) was founded in 2013 with a mission to help young soccer players develop into skillful athletes, supportive teammates and quality human beings. NOSFC provides rigorous training, professional coaching and the infrastructure and resources to accomplish these goals.

The non-profit organization provides a family-like structure to nurture young athletes every step of the way. NOSFC takes pride in offering a local first class option for competitive youth soccer.

There is no fee to tryout, but interested families should register here: Tryout Registration Form or by visiting the website at www.nosfc.org.

Boys and girls born between 2005 and 2007 are invited to tryout:

April 17 at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, Tad Gormley Stadium – 5400 Stadium Drive

April 28 at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, Pan American Stadium – 194 Zachary Taylor Drive

April 29 at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, Pan American Stadium – 194 Zachary Taylor Drive

April 29 at 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm, Pan American Stadium – 194 Zachary Taylor Drive

Boys and girls born between 2002 – 2004 are invited to tryout:

May 22 at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, Tad Gormley Stadium – 5400 Stadium Drive

June 9 at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, Pan American Stadium – 194 Zachary Taylor Drive

June 10 at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, Pan American Stadium – 194 Zachary Taylor Drive

June 10 at 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm, Pan American Stadium – 194 Zachary Taylor Drive