Advance Auto Parts on South Claiborne robbed at knife point

The Advance Auto Parts on South Claiborne Avenue was robbed of merchandise at knifepoint on Wednesday morning, New Orleans police said.

A man walked into the store at 2600 South Claiborne around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, and “picked up two auto craft tow sets valued at $49.99 each,” according to the initial NOPD report.

“The cashier attempted to approach the subject as he was exiting,” the report states. “The subject turned toward the cashier and displayed a knife which was in his right hand. The subject then fled the location.”

About two hours earlier, a man in his 20s was robbed at gunpoint outside a gas station in the 2300 block of South Claiborne, New Orleans police said. He had been in “several” Bourbon Street establishments, then left with two unknown women who took him to the gas station around 6:30 a.m., the report states. As he left, he was robbed at gunpoint, the report states.