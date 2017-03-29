Woman, 55, arrested on negligent homicide charge in 2015 crash

A 55-year-old woman was arrested this week on a negligent homicide charge in connection with 2015 crash on Toledano Street that killed a pedestrian, New Orleans police said.

Annie Hooper was arrested on Manhattan Boulevard in Jefferson Parish in connection with the incident, which occurred Sept. 21, 2015, in the 3000 block of Toledano Street, according to a NOPD report.

At the time, police said the driver of a gold Pontiac Grand Prix lost control of her vehicle and crashed into two parked car, flipping a Ford F-150 pickup that landed on a man nearby. The victim died of his injuries at the hospital, the report said.